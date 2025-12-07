Medical team hopeful about Khaleda Zia’s recovery in Dhaka

The medical board treating BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia is hopeful that she may recover in Bangladesh with proper treatment, even without being taken abroad.

A doctor from the board, wishing anonymity, said on Sunday night that her condition has slightly improved, reports UNB.

“Madam is better than before. We are trying our best to treat her here. We believe she can recover with treatment in the country. She has been in more critical condition before and still recovered. It may not be necessary to take her to London,” he said.

The physician also said several of Khaleda’s health parameters are improving. “CT scans, ECG and a few other tests were done on Sunday, and the results came back better.”

Asked how long she will remain in the CCU, he said it depends on her physical improvement. “Local and foreign doctors are ensuring the best treatment. “Her daughter-in-law Dr Zubaida Rahman is coordinating treatment at her bedside. She will stay in Bangladesh for several more days.”

The doctor also said Khaleda tries to speak at times with her family members. “Her younger brother, his wife and her two daughters-in-law have been constantly by her side.”

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson’s Adviser Dr Enamul Haque Chowdhury said on Sunday night that Khaleda will be taken to London as soon as the medical board makes the final decision.

“The Qatar government will arrange an air ambulance whenever needed. This is not a problem. We are waiting for the board’s decision. With everyone’s prayers, we hope she will overcome this. If the board decides, she will be taken to London for advanced treatment. The hospital in London will be chosen later,” he said.

Last Thursday, the medical board advised that she should be taken to the UK for advanced treatment.

It was announced that, like in January, she would be flown to London on a special air ambulance provided by the Emir of Qatar. The air ambulance was expected to take her on Friday morning.

However, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Friday that the air ambulance could not arrive due to technical issues.

As per his announcement, the air ambulance was expected to reach Dhaka on Saturday, but it did not arrive on Sunday either. When it will come remains uncertain.

As usual, Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, visited Evercare Hospital on Sunday afternoon to see Khaleda Zia.

Dr Zubaida is also a member of Khaleda Zia’s medical board.

She arrived in Dhaka on a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight on Friday morning. She has since been closely monitoring Khaleda’s condition.

Even when staying at her Dhanmondi residence, she receives updates on her mother-in-law over the phone, said Atiqur Rahman Rumon of the BNP Media Cell.

The BNP chief has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital since November 23 and was moved to the Critical Care Unit on November 27 with multiple health complications.

Her treatment is being supervised by a medical board led by cardiologist Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, which includes doctors from Evercare Hospital as well as specialists from the UK, USA and China.