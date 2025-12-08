BCB announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the squad for the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 to be held in Dubai, UAE from 12-21 December.

The tournament is crucial for every participating team in preparing for the upcoming Under-19 World Cup, which will be played in Zimbabwe and Namibia from January 15 to February 6.

Azizul Hakim Tamim will lead the side as they play their last International tournament ahead of the showpiece event.

Bangladesh is drawn in the group with Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, and Nepal. Pakistan, India, the UAE and Malaysia are in the other group.

Two teams from each group will move to the semifinal.

Squad:

Azizul Hakim Tamim (Captain), Zawad Abrar (Vice Captain), Samiun Basir Ratul, Sheikh Paevej Jibon, Rizan Hossan, Shadin islam, Md Abdullah, Farid Hasan Faysal, Kalam Siddiki Aleen, Iqbal hossain Emon, Rifat Beg, Shahriar Al Amin, Ahmed Shahriar, Saad Islam Razin, Md Shabuj.

Standby:

Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Sanjid Mozumder, Farzan Ahmed Alif, Farhan Shahriar, Abdur Rahim, Debasish Sarkar Deba.