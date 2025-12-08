Much-longed for bridge lies incomplete for years in Sylhet

Construction works for a bridge over the Chhora River – long demanded by students and workers in the Surma tea garden area in Madhabpur Upazila – remain incomplete for years.

The earthen access route at one side of the bridge – which enabled some people to use the structure in the absence of a concrete approach road- fully washed away in rains three years ago. Locals alleged that the authorities have little concern about constructing concrete approach roads for the bridge to make it operational.

Sources at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) said they started building the bridge in 2022, projecting a cost at Tk 30 million. A number of Surma tea garden workers said people’s sufferings became extreme due to the inoperability of the 50-metre-long bridge. They also raised questions on whether such a high cost was necessary for constructing the bridge.

Some officials of Surma tea garden said the LGED took no measure to make the bridge operational despite repeated appeals in the last three years to the upazila administration as well as the LGED.

However, an official at the upazila LGED office said they had already informed the higher authorities for the approach roads. He assured that the works would be completed soon.