Inflation-busting 5.8% rise in Tube fares down to deal with Sadiq Khan on new trains, says transport minister

Tube fares are to rise in the capital by 5.8% under a deal agreed between the Government and Sir Sadiq Khan so Londoners pay a “contribution” towards new transport infrastructure for the city, says a minister.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, who previously was London’s deputy mayor for transport, said she had had a “grown up” conversation with Sir Sadiq about the fares hike and spending plans.

The Standard revealed on Monday that Sir Sadiq is preparing to implement a 5.8% hike in Transport for London fares – including on the Elizabeth line and London Overground trains – from next March, despite Ms Alexander’s announcement of a freeze in national rail fares next year.

Sir Sadiq said he had no option but to follow the terms of a deal struck with the Government as part of the Chancellor’s Spending Review in June, which requires him to increase TfL fares by the RPI rate of inflation plus one percentage each year until the end of the decade.

He said the requirement to increase fares in return for £2.2bn of funds to spend on major transport projects was “not unreasonable” and was “fair”.

Ms Alexander, asked about the looming TfL fare hikes, told LBC radio: “The Mayor of London has yet to confirm what his fares increase will actually be.

“Decisions about Tube fares and bus fares in London are the devolved responsibility of the Mayor of London.

“We did have a discussion with him when we were going through the Spending Review.

“When we discussed the Spending Review and we gave London £2.2 billion of capital investment which is going to enable investment in things like new [Piccadilly] line trains, new DLR trains.

“We are also progressing the extension of the DLR to Thamesmead.

“We agreed with the Mayor that the assumption was that that £2.2 billion of investment, which is the largest single capital settlement in the last decade for Transport for London, that we would be assuming an RPI plus one (percentage point) fares increase so that London is also making a contribution to that new investment.

“The Mayor and I had a grown-up conversation about the £2 billion of investment in the capital’s transport infrastructure.”

Normally it is the RPI rate from July that is used to calculate transport fares. It was 4.8 per cent in July – meaning a 5.8 per cent hike is expected. This is the “working figure” that TfL has used to calculate expected fares income for its 2026/27 budget, though Sir Sadiq still has the ability to set a different rate.

Pressed on whether the fares hike meant that a peak-hour Oyster Card journey from King’s Cross to London Bridge would increase from £2.90 to £3.05, Ms Alexander added: “We agreed with the Mayor when we were discussing the Spending Review that we would make available over £2 billion of capital investment over the next couple of years and we agreed it would be right in that context for Londoners to also make a contribution towards that because we do need to invest in new [Piccadilly] Line trains, new DLR trains, there is investment that needs to happen on things like the road network as well.”