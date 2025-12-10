Asif Mahmud to contest polls; CA’s office to clarify resignation

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuiyan has confirmed he will contest the upcoming national election, but says any announcement regarding his resignation from the interim advisory council will come from the Chief Adviser’s Office.

Speaking at a press conference at Secretariat on Wednesday afternoon, Asif Mahmud highlighted various initiatives and development activities of LGRD Ministry.

When questioned at the end of the briefing about rumours of his resignation and possible candidacy, he replied, “I will contest the election. The Chief Adviser’s Office will inform you regarding the resignation.”

He added that he would disclose his choice of party nomination at a later time.

The Election Commission is expected to announce the election schedule on Thursday.

Speculation had been growing for days that two advisers might step down ahead of the announcement.

A notice issued yesterday by the LGRD Ministry’s Public Relations Office stated that Asif Mahmud would address current issues at Wednesday’s press conference.

Meanwhile, similar rumours surround the other student representative in the advisory council; Information and Broadcasting Adviser Mahfuz Alam.

However, neither he nor officials from his ministry have made any statement regarding a possible resignation.