Hasina expresses concern over Khaleda Zia’s health

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina says that she is 'gravely concerned' about the health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

During an email interview with Indian private news agency IANS, published on Tuesday, Hasina was asked about reports of her longtime rival’s condition and that security forces had been deployed at the hospital where she was staying.

”I am gravely concerned to hear that Begum Khaleda Zia is ill and will pray she can make a recovery,” she responded.

Khaleda Zia, the former prime minister, nearly about 80, has been battling multiple long-standing ailments, including cardiac complications. She is under close observation of local and foreign physicians in Dhaka’s Evercare Hospital.