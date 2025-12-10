NCP announces candidates for 125 constituencies

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has announced a primary list of candidates for 125 constituencies ahead of the upcoming 13th national parliamentary elections.

NCP Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain announced the names of the candidates at a press conference held at the party’s office at Banglamotor at 11AM.Media Monitoring Service

Before the announcement, Nasir Uddin Patwary, head of the NCP’s election steering committee, said, ”The party is going to a ‘ballot revolution’ in this election cycle.

Of the candidates, NCP Convenor Nahid Islam will contest from Dhaka-11, Nasiruddin Patwari from Dhaka-18, Sarjis Alam from Panchagarh-1, Tasnim Zara from Dhaka-9, Akhtar Hossain from Rangpur-4, Hasnat Abdullah from Cumilla-4, Abdul Hannan Masud from Noakhali-6.