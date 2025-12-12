Hadi’s condition ‘extremely critical’, say DMCH neurosurgeons

Sharif Osman Hadi remains in an extremely critical state after suffering a gunshot wound to the head said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) neurosurgeons who performed emergency surgery before he was transferred to Evercare Hospital on Friday evening.

Although DMCH authorities did not issue any formal update on Hadi’s health, Dr Zahid Raihan, head of the hospital’s Neurosurgery Department, described the situation as dire.

“His condition is extremely critical — whatever is understood by the term ‘critical’ fully applies here,” Dr Raihan told reporters.

He said that when Hadi first arrived at DMCH, he still showed signs of life. “During surgery, our anaesthesia specialists confirmed that he had ‘effort’, meaning he retained some ability to breathe on his own. He is still alive,” he said.

The operation, however, was fraught with complications. Hadi suffered two cardiac arrests and massive blood loss during the procedure. “There was bleeding from his nose and mouth as well. We cannot comment on hope at this moment. He is alive, and the rest is in Allah’s hands,” Dr Raihan added.

Doctors believe the bullet entered one side of Hadi’s head and exited from the other, but fragments remain lodged inside his brain.

“Even though the bullet exited, some small metallic fragments were left behind. They are located at the central point of the brain. Such fragments are not usually removed surgically,” Dr Raihan explained. “We retrieved only a few tiny pieces during the operation.”

Hadi was later moved to Evercare Hospital at the request of his family, where he continues to receive intensive care.