Iranian authorities arrests Nobel laureate Mohammadi

Narges Mohammadi in her apartment in Tehran, Iran, on January 23.(Nooshin Jafari/Middle East Images/AFP/Getty Images)

Iranian authorities arrested Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi on Friday, according to a statement from her foundation citing information from her brother, reports CNN.

The Paris-based foundation said Mohammadi was “violently detained” by security and police forces during a memorial ceremony for Khosrow Alikordi, a lawyer recently found dead in his office. It cited “verified reports” and her brother, Mehdi. It’s unclear where exactly in Iran she was detained.

One of Iran’s most prominent human rights lawyers, Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023.

She has spent most of the past two decades as an inmate of Tehran’s Evin prison – notorious for housing critics of the regime.

In December 2024, Iranian authorities suspended her prison term for three weeks to allow her to recover from a surgery she had in November to remove part of a bone in her lower right leg, where doctors had discovered a lesion suspected of being cancerous.

Mohammadi was expected to return to prison soon after, where she is serving multiple sentences totalling 31 years, having been accused of acting against national security and spreading propaganda.

Over the past year, she has continued her activism and has been increasingly vocal about the human rights situation in Iran, addressing various human rights events around the world.