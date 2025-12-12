London hospitals facing ‘worst-case scenario’

London hospitals are dealing with an “unprecedented wave” of super flu, and “facing a worst-case scenario”, NHS England has said.

An average of 380 patients per day were in hospital beds with flu last week – the highest ever recorded for this time of year and 46.7% higher than the previous week.

More than 1.8 million people in the capital have received their flu jab since 1 September, with more than 65,000 taking up the offer in the past week.

The NHS in London is taking the vaccine to communities across the capital, including this weekend’s premiership AFC Wimbledon match against Mansfield Town.

Medical director for the NHS in London, Dr Chris Streather, said this “unprecedented wave” of super flu was leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario.

“The numbers of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.

“Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet.”

The winter pressures come as resident doctors prepare to strike from 17 to 22 December, raising concerns about patient care and safety during the NHS’s busiest period.

Last week, there were more than 16,600 ambulance handovers, an average of 2,371 per day.

The NHS said this was “significantly higher” than this time last year, when ambulance teams delivered about 2,210 per day.

Dr Streather urged eligible individuals to get vaccinated immediately.

‘Vaccine fatigue’

Simon Clarke, NHS head of primary care for Barking and Dagenham, said boosting vaccine uptake in the borough would be “very challenging this season”, the Local Democracy Reporting Service says.

He said NHS North East London was “trying to encourage residents to come along, get their family immunised, get their children immunised”.

However, he acknowledged the service was working to overcome “pockets of hesitancy in Barking and Dagenham, specifically around vaccinations”.

Dr Kanika Rai added that the service was also dealing with “vaccine fatigue” among patients.

“There’s just been so many vaccinations offered last year and this year. It’s getting a lot more difficult,” she said.

Both Mr Clarke and Dr Rai said NHS North East London had been working with GP practices to provide additional clinics, including at weekends and in the evenings.