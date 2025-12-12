Ingredients:

* Cinnamon- 1 inch stick

* Black cardamom- 2 pods

* Black pepper- 1 tsp

* Fennel seeds- 1 tsp

* Green cardamom- 3 pods

* Cloves- 4

* Nutmeg- ¼ piece

* Tea powder- 2 tsp

* Sugar- 2 tsp

* Water- 1 cup

* Milk- 1 cup

* Dried rose petals- 2 tbsp

Method:

1. In a pan, boil 1 cup of water.

2. Pound the cinnamon stick, black cardamom, black pepper, fennel seeds, green cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg.

3. Add 2 tsp of tea powder and 2 tsp of sugar to the boiling water.

4. Add the chai masala to the boiling water along with 1 cup of milk. Let it boil.

5. Add 2 tbsp of dried rose petals and let the chai simmer for a few minutes.

6. Strain the tea into cups. Masala Tea is ready to serve.