Ingredients:
* Cinnamon- 1 inch stick
* Black cardamom- 2 pods
* Black pepper- 1 tsp
* Fennel seeds- 1 tsp
* Green cardamom- 3 pods
* Cloves- 4
* Nutmeg- ¼ piece
* Tea powder- 2 tsp
* Sugar- 2 tsp
* Water- 1 cup
* Milk- 1 cup
* Dried rose petals- 2 tbsp
Method:
1. In a pan, boil 1 cup of water.
2. Pound the cinnamon stick, black cardamom, black pepper, fennel seeds, green cardamom, cloves, and nutmeg.
3. Add 2 tsp of tea powder and 2 tsp of sugar to the boiling water.
4. Add the chai masala to the boiling water along with 1 cup of milk. Let it boil.
5. Add 2 tbsp of dried rose petals and let the chai simmer for a few minutes.
6. Strain the tea into cups. Masala Tea is ready to serve.