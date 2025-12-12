Met announces extra policing for ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest in London on Saturday

The Metropolitan Police has announced an increased police presence in central London tomorrow ahead of the Unite the Kingdom protest and Stand Up to Racism counter-protest.

The “Unite the Kingdom” protest is set to begin in the north end of Whitehall from 3pm, and the Stand Up To Racism counter-protest will begin at the south end from 1pm.

A march protesting digital ID will also begin at 2pm from Portland Place towards the north end of Whitehall.

It comes after the previous “Unite the Kingdom” protest, led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson in September.

The Met said demonstrators at that protest tried to spill into cordoned-off areas and officers policing who moved into stop them were met with “unacceptable violence”.

“They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares, and other projectiles were thrown,” the force said.

Officers have been focusing on keeping the protests safe for Stand Up to Racism counter-protesters and said that officers faced “aggression in multiple locations”.

After the protest, shocking footage of violence and unrest flooded social media.

Ahead of Saturday’s protest, Commander Adam Slonecki, who is head of the policing operation, said: “Every weekend in London is busy, but that is especially the case at this time of year when the transport network, shops and public spaces will see much higher footfall.

“In that context, it is particularly important that we ensure that where groups are exercising their lawful right to protest, we use the powers available to us to ensure those protests don’t cause serious disruption to the many other people – Londoners and visitors alike – going about their lives.”

To mitigate disruption, the force has put a number of regulations in place, including requiring protesters to keep to their designated routes and cordoned areas.

Commander Slonecki said: “We have imposed a series of Public Order Act conditions setting out limits on locations and timings of the protests. I’d urge anyone coming to participate to familiarise themselves with the details which are set out below.

“I’m grateful to the officers who will be deployed to keep the public and protesters safe, and to ensure any incidents or offences can be swiftly dealt with.”