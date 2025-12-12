Tarique Rahman set to return on December 25 after 18 years abroad

The announcement came at a Friday press conference in Gulshan, where BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the party will formally welcome him

BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on December 25.

The announcement was made on Friday at a press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Gulshan, where BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the party will formally welcome him upon his arrival.

Tarique Rahman was arrested in 2007 following the political upheaval of the 1/11 period. After securing release from prison in 2008, he travelled to the United Kingdom with his family for medical treatment and has remained there since.

After the July uprising dethroned the Awami League government on August 5, last year, several court verdicts sentencing Tarique Rahman in different cases were overturned, while he was acquitted through legal processes in some others.