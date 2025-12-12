Taylor Swift shown breaking down in tears after she met Southport attack families

Taylor Swift broke down in tears after meeting survivors and families of the victims of the Southport stabbing attack, backstage footage from her Eras tour reveals.

The star met privately with some of those affected by the attack in July 2024, which took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop, and claimed the lives of three young girls.

Afterwards, she sobbed in her dressing room, as her mother, Andrea, tried to comfort her.

“I know it doesn’t seem like it, but I know you helped them,” she said.

Swift, who was already in her stage costume, then had to pick herself up and perform for three and a half hours at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Speaking to select members of the media, including the BBC, at the New York premiere of her new six part Disney+ documentary, Swift revealed she had felt compelled to “create some form of escape” for her fans after the incident.

“From a mental standpoint, I do live in a reality that’s unreal a lot of the time,” the star says in the first episode. “But I need to be able to handle all the feelings and then perk up and perform.”

Adding to the emotional burden, the Wembley show also marked Swift’s return to the stage after cancelling three concerts in Vienna, Austria, due to a terrorist threat.

In her own words, the tour narrowly “dodged a massacre situation” when the CIA identified a plot to explode a bomb at the concert.

Swift said that, after performing for 20 years, “being afraid that something is going to happen to your fans is new”.

Thankfully, the rest of the tour proceeded without incident, and the documentary shows her relief after playing Wembley. On a phone call afterwards to her fiance, Travis Kelce, the star says: “I was so happy – I thought I was going to forget how to play guitar and sing.”

The insights are shared in the six-part series, titled The End of an Era, which debuts on Disney this weekend, alongside a concert film, shot on the final night of the star’s record breaking tour, which ended a year ago.

Before taking her seat at the New York City screening, which was also attended by her mother, Andrea, Swift said the tour had been “a lifetime within my life”.

“Everything that went into this was all of the lessons that we’ve learned [throughout] all of our lives.”

From the first moment the docuseries played, there was no doubt that one of those lessons was that joy can be palpable, if you let it.