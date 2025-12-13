Political parties vow unity against efforts to undermine July Uprising

Leaders of major political parties have pledged to remain united against what they described as coordinated attempts to undermine the July uprising, following the recent attack on Inqilab Moncho spokesperson and Dhaka-8 independent candidate Sharif Osman Hadi.

The commitment was made at a meeting held at the state guest house Jamuna under the leadership of Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, according to a statement from CA Press Wing.

Leaders from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP) attended the meeting and described the attack on Osman Hadi as part of a broader conspiracy to derail the July Uprising and disrupt the upcoming national election.

Participants in the meeting included BNP Standing Committee members Salahuddin Ahmed and Hafiz Uddin Ahmed; Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar and Assistant Secretary General Ehsanul Mahbub Zubair; NCP Convener Nahid Islam and southern region Chief Organiser Hasnat Abdullah; Inqilab Moncho Member Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber; and Law Adviser Asif Nazrul.

Addressing the meeting, CA Yunus said the attack on Osman Hadi was premeditated and part of a deep-rooted conspiracy involving powerful forces.

He said the apparent objective of the attackers was to prevent the election from taking place.

“This attack is highly symbolic. It is a show of force aimed at sabotaging all election preparations,” Yunus said, stressing that such threats must be confronted collectively.

He added that available information suggested the conspirators had expanded their network and deployed trained shooters.

The political leaders also decided to organise an all-party protest rally in response to the attack.

The protest rally is expected to be held within the next few days under the initiative of Inqilab Moncho.

Leaders from BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and NCP emphasised the need for increased communication among political parties to prevent divisions within the anti-fascist political alliance.

They said maintaining unity was essential to counter ongoing conspiracies.

The meeting also stressed the importance of launching a strict nationwide drive to recover illegal firearms ahead of the election.

BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed said unity was crucial under the current circumstances and urged political parties to refrain from blaming one another.

“We must raise a united voice against the conspiracy. No destructive force will be tolerated,” he said, adding that political disagreements must not override national and July Uprising interests.

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar said mutual accusations in recent times had weakened political unity and created opportunities for opponents.

“We must remain united as before. Narrow party interests should not turn us into adversaries,” he said.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam said efforts to undermine the July Uprising had been ongoing since its aftermath and alleged that an organised campaign was being conducted through sections of the media and administration.

He warned that those who come to power after the election would also suffer the consequences of such destabilisation.

He further alleged that narratives were being created to portray the July Uprising as criminal, while efforts were underway to normalise the Awami League and Jatiya Party through media appearances, administrative engagements, and public activities.

Nahid Islam said political disunity was being interpreted by conspirators as weakness and claimed hostile forces were exploiting internal divisions.

He called for action against individuals operating under the guise of intellectuals and cultural activists to advance partisan agendas.

NCP leader Hasnat Abdullah said political unity was essential for ensuring security, warning that political maneuvering was creating space for anti-democratic forces.

Chief Adviser Yunus urged political leaders to focus on the future and maintain resilience.

“Political disagreements will exist, but the culture of treating opponents as enemies must end,” he said, adding that election-related tensions must remain within controllable limits.

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the Awami League regained strength whenever political infighting intensified and urged parties to prioritise national interests over partisan considerations.

Calling for sustained unity, he said political leaders must remain vigilant not only about party agendas but also about the broader national interest