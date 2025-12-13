Satadru Dutta held after chaos at Messi’s Kolkata programme

Satadru Dutta, the main organiser and promoter of Lionel Messi’s GOAT India Tour, was arrested on Saturday following disorder and vandalism during the football star’s curtailed visit to Kolkata.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim confirmed that an FIR has been registered in connection with the incident and that Dutta, identified as the chief organiser of the event, was taken into custody.

Authorities said the organisers have assured spectators that ticket money will be refunded.

Dutta was instrumental in bringing Messi to India, promoting the tour as part of a “Satadru Dutta Initiative.”

Ahead of the visit, he had said Messi’s return to India after 14 years would help popularise football further and attract record sponsorship interest.

The Kolkata leg of the tour descended into chaos shortly after Messi arrived at the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine star was surrounded by politicians, officials, VIPs and security personnel, leaving most paying spectators unable to see him. Frustrated fans later protested, leading to damage inside the stadium.

During the unrest, Dutta was repeatedly heard making appeals over the public address system, urging the crowd and dignitaries to clear the area.

However, the situation failed to improve and Messi was eventually escorted out of the stadium within minutes.

Dutta is a familiar figure in Indian football, having previously organised visits by global icons Pele and Diego Maradona.

He has also publicly expressed interest in bringing Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to India in the future.

Police said investigations are ongoing into alleged mismanagement and security lapses during the event, while additional crowd control forces were deployed to restore order at the venue.