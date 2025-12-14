Journo Anis Alamgir taken into DB custody

Journalist Anis Alamgir has been allegedly taken into custody by the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, though the reason for his detention has not been disclosed yet.

Alamgir himself confirmed the matter to an online news portal on Sunday night at 8:50 PM, stating over the phone, “I am currently in DB custody.”

However, attempts to reach multiple DB officials for comments were unsuccessful.

When asked who had taken him, he said he did not know but reiterated that he was in DB custody. On the question of why he was detained, he said he could not provide any information.

Reportedly, Alamgir was taken from a gym in Dhanmondi to the DB office.