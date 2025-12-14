Sadiq Khan says Farage racism claims ‘incredibly credible’ as he recalls own abuse

Sir Sadiq Khan says he finds the racism allegations against Nigel Farage to be “incredibly credible and believable” based on his own experience.

The Reform UK leader vehemently denies claims he was racist to fellow pupils at top private school Dulwich College in the 1970s and 80s, which a party spokesman has dubbed “a witch hunt”.

Mr Farage has faced repeated questions over the allegations, which include claims that he told a Jewish pupil “Hitler was right” and said to a black pupil: “That’s the way back to Africa.”

The Clacton MP has denied the allegations, variously saying they were “categorically” untrue and at other times saying he “would never, ever do it in a hurtful or insulting way”.

Appearing on LBC’s Sunday with Lewis Goodall, the Mayor of London was asked his opinion about claims made by Farage’s former schoolmates.

Sir Sadiq said: “I still remember now, and I’m 55 years old, how I felt being racially abused as a 11-year-old, 12-year-old, 14-year-old.

“It doesn’t leave you and it’s difficult to articulate the impact it has on you, how it changes how you behave, how it changes how you present yourself.

“So, when I hear the adults who talk about their experiences at the receiving end of alleged racism from Nigel Farage, I find it incredibly credible and believable from my own experience…”

Asked whether the passage of time meant claimants could be “misremembering” events, Sir Sadiq said: “As you asked me a question, I’m starting to feel how I felt. You don’t forget it, Lewis.

“And so, there are so many people I’ve seen on TV, I’ve heard on the radio, who were at the receiving end at Dulwich College, they’re articulating feelings that I’ve got. They’re behaving in a way that I relate to.

“Yes, it was a long time ago, the response should be either an apology, I’ve changed my views, but to trivialise it by calling it banter is just so offensive to those of us who’ve been victims of racism.

“Can I tell you, it didn’t feel like banter when I was called the ‘P’ word, it didn’t feel like banter when people made me feel unwelcome in a country I was born and raised in, and that is so offensive.”

At a press conference last week, Mr Farage continued to deny he ever made racist remarks in a “malicious or nasty way” while accusing broadcasters reporting on the claims of “double standards”.

He read out a letter from another former pupil saying Mr Farage was “neither aggressive nor racist”.

Reading from the letter, he said: “While there was plenty of macho tongue-in-cheek schoolboy banter, it was humour, and yes, sometimes it was offensive … but never with malice.

“I never heard him racially abuse anyone.”

A Reform spokesman said: “This witch hunt is merely an attempt to discredit Reform and Nigel Farage.

“Instead of debating Reform on the substance of our ideas and policies, the left-wing media and deeply unpopular Labour Party are now using 50-year-old smears in a last act of desperation. The British public see right through it.”