Child drowns in Habiganj pond

A child died after drowning in a pond at Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Samia Akter, 6, daughter of Kaushik Hasan, a resident of Jalilpur village under Mirashi union in the upazila.

According to locals, Samia accidentally fell into a pond near her home while her family was unaware in the morning.

After some time, her family began searching and eventually spotted her floating in the pond.

Later, her family immediately rescued and rushed her to Chunarughat Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctors declared her dead.

Chunarughat Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.