CA pays homage to Liberation War martyrs on Victory Day

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War by placing a wreath at the National Memorial here on the outskirts of the capital marking the 55th Victory Day.

He laid the wreath at the altar of the National Memorial around 6:56AM on Tuesday.

After placing the wreath, the Chief Adviser stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.

A smartly turned out contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute on the occasion.

Prof Yunus later signed the visitors’ book kept there.

The chief justice, advisers of the interim government, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, diplomats, and civil and military officials, among others, were present on the occasion.

The nation is celebrating the Victory Day with elaborate programmes paying homage to the martyrs who made supreme sacrifice for the country during the 1971 Liberation War.

Fifty four years back on December 16 in 1971, Bangladesh was born as an independent country in exchange for the supreme sacrifice of three million martyrs and the honour of about two lakh women.

Along with the government, different political parties as well as socio-political, educational and cultural institutions and organisations have chalked out a series of programmes to celebrate the day.