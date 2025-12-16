Modi claims Dec 16 as India’s ‘Vijay Diwas’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that December 16 as India’s ‘Vijay Diwas’ (victory day), which sparked criticism, with observers and historians pointing out that the date marks Bangladesh’s Victory Day, commemorating the country’s independence in 1971.

He claimed it through a Facebook post from his verified page on Tuesday.

December 16 is observed in Bangladesh as the day Pakistani forces surrendered to the joint command of the Mukti Bahini and allied forces, leading to the emergence of Bangladesh as a sovereign nation after a nine-month Liberation War.

Critics argue that portraying the day solely as India’s victory overlooks Bangladesh’s central role and sacrifices in achieving independence.

They note that while India played a significant supportive role during the 1971 war, the victory is fundamentally Bangladesh’s own, achieved through the struggle and sacrifice of millions of its people.

The remarks have been viewed by many in Bangladesh as diminishing the historical significance of the nation’s hard-won independence.

December 16 remains a deeply symbolic day for Bangladesh, observed annually with state programmes to honour the martyrs and freedom fighters of the Liberation War.