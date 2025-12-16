PIC inaugurated in Sunamganj under WDB project

The Project Implementation Committee (PIC) has been formally inaugurated in Doarabazar upazila of Sunamganj district as part of a development project being implemented under the Water Development Board.

The inauguration ceremony was held on Monday (December 15) at the concerned project site in Doarabazar upazila. The PIC was inaugurated by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Arup Tan Singh.

Speaking at the ceremony, UNO Arup Tan Singh said the PIC is an important mechanism for implementing government development activities.

“When projects are implemented with the participation of local people, transparency increases and the quality of work is ensured,” he said, urging all concerned to perform their duties with honesty and dedication.

He also warned that there would be no scope for any irregularities or negligence and stressed that development work must be completed in the interest of the people.

Among others present at the event were Water Development Board official Md Saddam Hossain, district monitoring committee member Abu Naser, Doarabazar Upazila Press Club General Secretary MA Motalib Bhuiya, Upazila Jubo Dal convener Ershadur Rahman, Upazila Chhatra Dal convener Sahab Uddin Shihab, Sadar Union Jamaat ameer and UP member Kamrul Islam, UP member Kasem Ali, along with PIC members and local dignitaries.

The programme concluded with a doa and munajat seeking the successful implementation of the PIC activities.