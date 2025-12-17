Hadi in ‘very critical’ condition, Singapore FM conveys to CA

Sharif Osman Hadi, a frontline fighter of the July uprising and spokesperson of Inquilab Mancha, is in critical condition while undergoing treatment in Singapore, according to Singapore’s Foreign Minister Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan.

Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan visited him on Wednesday to check on his health and expressed concern over his condition.

At 9:40 PM, Dr. Balakrishnan called Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus to provide an update on Hadi’s medical condition.

The Chief Adviser urged the nation to remain calm and requested prayers for Hadi’s recovery.