£400k funding for small businesses and new start-ups

Are you a Tower Hamlets resident with a dream and great idea to start your own business, or a local small business looking for expert support to take you to the next step?

If the answer is yes, then check if you could benefit from part of a £400,000 pot and one of four new projects for aspiring entrepreneurs, early-stage startups and female founders.

The projects (Think Start Up, Supported Access to Finance, Women Mean Business and Support for Start Ups) are tailored to give expert advice, practical support and guidance. Supported Access to Finance also includes an opportunity to apply for a £2500 grant to kickstart your business journey.

Think Start Up2 is a fast-track programme if you have a business idea but not sure where to start. You will receive practical hands-on advice, expert guidance to help test, validate and grow your idea. Perfect for side hustlers who are ready to take the next step.

Supported Access to Finance 2 supports aspiring entrepreneurs who require financial backing, with a chance to apply for a £2500 kick-start grant. Through this project you will attend training, develop a business plan and register a new business on Companies House or register as self-employed.

Women Mean Business 2 supports the growth of existing female led Tower Hamlets businesses. It focuses on businesses that are already established (with a minimum of 18 months trading) and need support and guidance to grow their enterprise.

Support for Startups encourages the growth and survival of early-stage startup businesses. It includes a programme of mentorship, technical assistance, workshops and networking opportunities to help founders build strong, scalable businesses.

Councillor Musthak Ahmed, Cabinet Member for Jobs, Enterprise, Skills and Growth launched the projects at a recent Town Hall event which also featured a marketplace of local small businesses. He said:

“I am delighted that the council is offering these four new small business projects and encourage people to find out more. Two of them are focussed on supporting residents to develop their entrepreneurial skills and capacity, leading to new locally owned businesses and the opportunity for residents to achieve their small business dreams. There is also an access to £2,500 in finance element for one of these projects.

“The next two schemes support existing local businesses in the borough, with specific support for female led and owned businesses, as well as targeted development support for early stage start-ups to reach their full potential.”

Local residents and small businesses can visit www.towerhamlets.gov.uk/openforbusiness for further details and to find out if they could benefit from one of the four projects.

The projects are funded through the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) which aims to build local pride in communities and increase life chances across the UK.