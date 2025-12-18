Crimes against humanity: Quader, six others chargedsheeted

The prosecution has submitted formal charges against Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and six others to International Crimes Tribunal-2 in a crime against humanity case.

On Thursday morning, the charges were submitted to the registrar of the ICT-2, prosecutor Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim confirmed.

The other leaders are AL’s joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former state minister Mohammad Ali Arafat, former Jubo League president Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash and its general secretary Moinul Hossain Nikhil, Chhatra League president Saddam Hossain and its general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

All the accused are currently at large. They have been charged with murder, incitement and giving orders to suppress the July Uprising.