DSE launches Help Desk to improve investor information services

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Thursday launched an Information Help Desk aimed at making capital market-related information more accessible and effective for investors and other stakeholders.

The help desk was formally inaugurated by DSE Managing Director (acting) Mohammad Asadur Rahman at the exchange premises.

“Infrastructure through the Information Help Desk will make the dissemination of capital market-related information easier and ensure quick and effective responses to various queries from investors and stakeholders. This will further enhance DSE’s service quality, making it more customer-friendly and transparent,” Asadur said.

He expressed optimism that the initiative would play a significant role in boosting market participants’ confidence in the exchange.

Investors and stakeholders can obtain capital market-related information by contacting the help desk at +88-02-41040189 and 09666-702070, he added.

DSE Chief Technology Officer Dr Asifur Rahman, Chief Financial Officer Md Samiul Islam, Chief Regulatory Officer Md Shafiqul Islam Bhuiyan, and other senior officials were present at the event.