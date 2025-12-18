Khaleda Zia remains stable, able to receive treatment: Dr. Zahid

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s overall physical condition remains stable. She is able to receive the treatment being given to her.

Her personal physician Dr. AZM Zahid Hossain, also a BNP Standing Committee member, informed this to media on Thursday at a press briefing at Evercare Hospital on Khaleda Zia’s condition.

He added that her physical condition had not changed in recent days.

”Alhamdulillah, this has made the doctors and everyone involved in her treatment, including all of us at the hospital, very hopeful. InShaAllah, Madam Begum Khaleda Zia will gradually recover.”

The BNP chief has been undergoing treatment at the Evercare Hospital since November 23. She was shifted to the hospital’s Critical Care Unit on November 27 due to multiple health complications.