Osman Hadi no more

Sharif Osman bin Hadi, the fiery face of the July Uprising, convenor of Inqilab Moncho and a prospective candidate for the upcoming 13th national parliamentary election, is no more. He passed away on Thursday at 9:45 pm while receiving medical treatment in Singapore.

The Inqilab Moncho official Facebook page announced the news Thursday night, stating, “In the struggle against Indian hegemony, Allah has accepted the great revolutionary Osman Hadi as a martyr.”

Hadi was critically injured on December 12 when assailants opened fire on him while he was traveling in a rickshaw near the water tank in Bijoynagar, Dhaka. Two individuals on a motorcycle approached his rickshaw, and one of them shot him at close range before fleeing the scene.

He was initially taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital and later transferred to Evercare Hospital for advanced ICU care.