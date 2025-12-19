Swadhinata Trust marks 25 years with Victory Day concert in East London

Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

The Swadhinata Trust marked its 25th anniversary on Bangladesh’s Victory Day with a special concert titled Bangla Beats at the Pinter Studio, Queen Mary University of London, on 16 December. Described as an intimate evening of live Bengali music, the event paid tribute to the living legacies of Bengali music-making in Britain and coincided with celebrations marking Bangladesh’s Victory Day.

The concert was compered by trustee Anisha Chandrasekar, who opened proceedings by honouring the courage, resilience and sacrifices of those who fought for freedom and self-determination, whose bravery continues to inspire generations.

The programme opened with a performance by Budhaditya Bhattacharyya, a Hindustani classical musician and music researcher. He was followed by well-known UK-based artist Gouri Choudhuy, folk singer Hashi Rani and Baul singer Abdul Shohid. The performers were accompanied by versatile musician Amith Dey and tabla player Yamin Chowdhury.



Speaking at the event, Budhaditya Bhattacharyya, who also organised the concert, reflected on the cultural importance of Bengali music in Britain. He said much of the East End’s rich and diverse history has been shaped by immigrants, most recently by Bengalis in the 20th century, and that music-making in domestic spaces has played a vital role in maintaining connections with the homeland while giving rise to a distinct British-Bengali musical identity. He added that Bangla Beats brought together London-based Bengali artists across genres, including Baul (spiritual & mystical), Adhunik (modern), Polli (folk) and raga, as a tribute to the tradition of the ashor, lively, intimate gatherings of music and entertainment, which he said has been in decline over the past two decades. Hosting the concert in the “cosy” setting of the Pinter Studio, he said, was intended to encourage a revival of the Ashor within the British-Bengali community, while fostering an inclusive and safe space beyond communal, linguistic barriers.



The Swadhinata Trust is a London-based charity working at the intersection of culture, community, education and social justice. It was established to create spaces where South Asian histories, voices and creative expressions can be celebrated, preserved and shared across generations.

A vote of thanks was given by trustee Val Harding, who said, “On behalf of Swadhinata Trust, I would like to extend a big thank you to all of our wonderful artists for sharing their music and talents, to our organisers and volunteers for their hard work behind the scenes, and to Queen Mary University of London’s Centre for Public Engagement for their generous support in making this evening possible.”

The event concluded with all artists, including Sudipta Das, joining together to sing Bangladesh’s national anthem.

Note that, Victory Day is celebrated in Bangladesh on December 16 every year.

This day is celebrated to commemorate the defeat of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the 1971 Liberation War and the achievement of Bangladesh’s independence.

A notification published on January 22, 1972, declared the day as the National Day of Bangladesh.

In Bangladesh, this day is considered a public holiday. And Bangladeshis at home and abroad observe this day with due respect.

It is worth noting that after nine months of the Liberation War, about 91,634 members of the Pakistani army formally surrendered at the Race Course Grounds in Dhaka on December 16, 1971. This resulted in the emergence of Bangladesh as an independent and sovereign state