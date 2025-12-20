‘Hadi, you’ll never be lost, will remain alive among us’

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Saturday said martyr Sharif Osman Hadi would never be forgotten, stressing that he will remain alive through the lessons he left for the nation.

“Dear Hadi, you wanted to take part in the election. In expressing your desire to contest, you also taught us how elections should be conducted. Let us all accept that process,” Prof Yunus said while speaking before the namaz-e-janaza of Hadi, spokesperson of Inquilab Moncho.

He said Hadi demonstrated how to run an election campaign and how to connect closely with people.

“By embracing the lessons you gave us, we ensure that you remain alive in our memories. Hadi, you will never be lost. No one will ever be able to forget you. You will remain with us for decades,” Prof Yunus added.

The Chief Adviser also said they would continue walking on the path of national progress while remembering Hadi.

Thousands of people from different walks of life joined the Janaza at Manik Mia Avenue near the Jatiya Sangsad.

Many arrived in processions, chanting slogans demanding justice for Hadi and vowing that his death would not go in vain.

The Chief Adviser, in his recent televised speech said, Hadi was an enemy of the defeated forces and fascist terrorists.

“The evil attempt to intimidate revolutionaries by silencing his voice will be completely thwarted. No one can stop the journey to democracy of this country through fear, terror or bloodshed. Shaheed Hadi was an integral part of this process. His sole desire was to contest the upcoming elections and play an active role in the next phase of building a new Bangladesh,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said the government will take responsibility for Hadi’s wife and his only child. The nation is observing a one-day state mourning today (Saturday) following Hadi’s death.

On this occasion, the national flag was flown at half-mast at all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, as well as government and private buildings across the country and at Bangladesh missions abroad.

At the same time, special prayers and munajat were held at every mosque across the country after Jum’a prayers on Friday for the eternal peace of martyr Hadi.

Expressing deep sorrow and grief at Hadi’s untimely death, Prof Yunus said the loss is irreparable for the country’s political and democratic landscape.

“I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and express my deepest condolences to his bereaved wife, family members, relatives and colleagues,” he added.