Indian Khasis kill 2 Bangladeshi youths along Sylhet Border

Two Bangladeshi youths were shot dead by Indian Khasis near Sylhet border on Friday, according to local administration, police and Border Guard Bangladesh officials.

The incident occurred around 12:00 PM at Damdama border under Uttar Ranikai Union of Companiganj upazila in Sylhet.

The victims were identified as Ashiqur Rahman, 19, son of Buran Uddin, and Moshaeed Ali, 22, son of late Rab Mia, both residents of Purba Turung village near the Damdama border.

BGB and police sources said Ashiqur was shot at a place called Paraihat, about 600 yards inside Indian territory near Sub-Pillar No. 2 of the Damdama 1260 main pillar, while he had gone to collect firewood.

Relatives later recovered his body and brought it back to Bangladesh. His body has been kept at Companiganj Upazila Health Complex.

Around the same time, Moshaeed was shot dead by Khasis near Radan area, close to the border on the Indian side. His body is currently in the custody of India’s Border Security Force at Toka camp.

According to sources, BSF personnel informed BGB that one Bangladeshi national had been killed.

Companiganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shafiqul Islam, citing BGB, confirmed that two Bangladeshi youths were killed by gunfire from across the border.

He said efforts were under way through discussions with the BSF to bring Moshaed’s body back to Bangladesh.