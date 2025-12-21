Attack on The Daily Star, Prothom Alo is shameful for nation: Salahuddin

The recent arson attacks on two leading newspapers–The Daily Star and Prothom Alo– is shameful for the nation, said BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed on Sunday, questioning the government’s role over the incidents.

”The Daily Star and Prothom Alo were burned and set on fire, have been witnessed by the whole world. We cannot simply end it with an apology and an expression of regret.”

Speaking at a views-exchange meeting with editors and senior journalists at a city hotel ahead of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman’s homecoming, Salahuddin said, ”Newspapers and the media reflect the conscience and opinion of a nation, shaping public thought and holding power to account.

“That mirror has now been shattered,” he said, adding that journalists must not be allowed to lose that vital pride of being that mirror.

The BNP leader said they heard that after informing the law-enforcement agencies, the response came one to two hours later. “The role of those who are responsible for running the state and for holding a neutral election – their role in this matter is now questionable.”

Salahuddin Ahmed also said targeted attacks on the media were not new, and several outlets had faced similar pressure in recent months.