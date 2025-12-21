India halts operation at visa centre in Ctg

India has halted operations at its visa application centre in Chittagong, citing security concerns.

The Chittagong centre would remain closed from Sunday until further notice, said a statement published on the website of the Indian Visa Application Center (IVAC) Bangladesh on Saturday.

The announcement for reopening the visa center will be made after reviewing the situation, it added.

The statement further said that applicants with scheduled visa appointments will be given new dates in due course.

The closure comes amid heightened tensions following the death of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, who died in Singapore on Thursday (December 18) night while undergoing treatment there after being shot in Dhaka.