New laptops bridging the digital divide

212 more Year 7 pupils across four Tower Hamlets schools have received digital support as part of the ongoing Connecting Communities programme.

Connecting Communities is a partnership project between the East End Community Foundation, Tower Hamlets Council, the Letta Trust, and Poplar HARCA. The partnership aims to identify students and families in need of support.

The secondary school pilot, which launched in November 2024, with a funding contribution from BT, builds on the success of the initiative in primary schools, with a total of 1,227 devices delivered to families in Tower Hamlets since the scheme started in 2020.

These devices are gifted to pupils and their families to ensure every student has access to the digital tools they need for learning, and to develop the essential digital skills needed for their education and future careers.

In November, pupils at Swanlea, Central Foundation for Girls, Oaklands and Langdon Park schools, received brand new laptops, broadband access, and a comprehensive seven-step IT training programme.

One student said: “The day I opened my laptop, I realised it had opened a door of opportunities for me.”

Another added: “It just really helped me and my family because my sisters could use it as well.”

Cllr Maium Talukdar, Deputy Mayor of Tower Hamlets and Cabinet Member for Education, Youth, and Lifelong Learning, said:

“I’m pleased to see the continued expansion of Connecting Communities into secondary schools. By providing Year 7 pupils with the digital resources they need, we are ensuring that our young people have the greatest opportunity to succeed in their education, regardless of their background.

“The initiative also reflects the IT division’s continued commitment to directing the social value contributions within its contracts toward improving digital inclusion for families across the borough.”

East End Community Foundation Head of Grants and Community Engagement, Allan Anderson, said:

“Digital exclusion remains a significant barrier for many families across the East End. Through the Connecting Communities partnership, we’re working with schools to ensure those who need support most have the devices, connectivity, and skills to participate fully in their education. It’s fantastic to see the programme expand into secondary schools, helping even more young people to reach their potential.”

Connecting Communities is part of wider support and investment into the educational journeys of children and young people.

Tower Hamlets Council has invested £13.7million in its youth service, Young Tower Hamlets, which provides more than 100 free activities across youth centres and community settings.

It was also the first local authority in the country to introduce universal free school meals for all primary and secondary school pupils, saving families and average of £550 per child, per year.

Since the scheme began in September 2023, around two million extra free meals have been provided to secondary pupils.

This year, the council has also introduced School Clothing Grants, where families with a household income of up to £50,350 can claim £50 per child entering primary school at reception year, and £150 per child entering secondary school at Year 7.

