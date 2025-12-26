2 held with 100 kg hemp in Habiganj

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-55) arrested two alleged drug peddlers along with 100 kg of hemp from Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj district early Thursday.

The arrested have been identified as Md Nazrul Islam, 37, of Mirzapur village and Rahmat Ali, 43, of Krishnapur village, both residents of Madhabpur upazila in the district.

According to sources, a patrol team from the Teliapara BOP under the Habiganj Battalion (55 BGB) conducted a special operation late Wednesday night on the old Dhaka–Sylhet highway near Jagdishpur in Madhabpur Upazila. Around 1:30 am, a goods-laden truck appeared suspicious and was stopped for inspection.

During the search, BGB officials seized 100 kg of hemp worth Tk 370000, which was found concealed in sacks inside hay intended as cattle feed. Two individuals were caught at the scene.

Habiganj BGB-55 Battalion confirmed the incident through a press release and said that the arrested, along with the seized drugs, were handed over to Madhabpur Police Station for legal procedures.