RAB seizes 60 kg of hemp in Habiganj; One held

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-9) arrested a suspected drug peddler along with a 60 Kg of hemp from Chunarughat upazila of Habiganj district on Thursday night.

The arrested is Md Jalal Hossain, 45, further detail is yet to be known.

Acting on a tip-off, a RAB-9 team conducted a drive in the Chandichhara Tea Garden area and arrested Jalal.

RAB recovered 60 kg of hemp from three plastic sacks while attempting to flee.

A RAB-9 official confirmed the incident and said that the arrested has been handed over to Chunarughat Police Station after filing a case against him under the Narcotics Control Act.