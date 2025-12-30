Cultural figures remember Khaleda Zia as nation observes mourning

A pall of grief has descended across the country following the death of former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, with condolences pouring in from across society, including the culture and entertainment sector.

Prominent artists, filmmakers and leading cultural institutions have taken to social media to express their sorrow and pay tribute to one of Bangladesh’s most influential political figures.

Cultural Affairs Adviser Mostofa Sarwar Farooki described Begum Zia as a central figure in the nation’s democratic journey, writing that “the most significant character of our democratic struggle has embarked on her eternal journey”, while offering prayers for her peace.

Dhallywood star Shakib Khan expressed deep condolences, praying for the salvation of her soul and extending sympathy to the bereaved family. Actress Pori Moni, in an emotional post, reflected on Begum Zia’s enduring presence in the nation’s history, describing her life as one marked by quiet endurance and ultimate moral strength.

Filmmaker Ashfaque Nipun remembered her as a symbol of resilience and dignity, noting that despite years of adversity, she remained steadfast.

Actress Azmeri Haque Badhan, in a detailed condolence message, highlighted Begum Zia’s lasting imprint on Bangladesh’s political history, praising the grace and composure with which she faced hardship and offering prayers for divine mercy.

Cultural institutions also formally marked the passing of the former prime minister. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy expressed deep sorrow, with Director General Sheikh Rezauddin Ahmed, known as Rezauddin Stalin, conveying condolences to the bereaved family and admirers and praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

In line with the declaration of state mourning, the academy announced that all programmes would remain suspended until January 2, resuming on January 3. Bangla Academy also paid tribute by sharing a historic photograph from the inauguration of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair on February 1, 1992, when Begum Khaleda Zia, then prime minister, formally opened the fair.

In a condolence message issued by Director General Professor Mohammad Azam, the academy recalled her uncompromising role in the struggle to establish democracy in Bangladesh and her historic contribution as the country’s first woman prime minister.

The statement highlighted her initiatives to expand free education for women, strengthen primary and mass education, improve public health, and contribute to broader socio-economic development. It also noted her long association with Bangla Academy events, including inaugurating the week-long Boishakhi Folk Festival and Book Fair in 1991, and opening the Amar Ekushey Book Fair as chief guest on nine occasions from 1992 onwards.

Describing her enthusiasm for books and book fairs as particularly memorable, the academy concluded with prayers for her eternal peace and heartfelt condolences to her family.

As news of Begum Khaleda Zia’s passing continues to resonate nationwide, tributes from actors, musicians, filmmakers and cultural practitioners keep pouring in, underscoring the breadth of her influence beyond politics, as social media fills with messages of remembrance, respect and prayer.