China pays tribute to Khaleda Zia’s role in strengthening bilateral ties

China has paid glowing tribute to the late BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, describing her contribution to the development of China–Bangladesh relations as historic and unforgettable.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks while responding to a question from journalists about Khaleda Zia.

Lin Jian said China expresses its deep condolences over the death of Khaleda Zia and extends sincere sympathy to Bangladesh’s interim government and the bereaved Zia family.

He described her as a long-standing and close friend of the Chinese people who remained committed to promoting China–Bangladesh friendship over many years.

He noted that during her tenure as prime minister, Khaleda Zia actively worked to strengthen bilateral relations and helped lay the foundation for a comprehensive partnership based on long-term friendship, equality and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“Khaleda Zia’s important contributions to China–Bangladesh friendship and the development of bilateral relations will be remembered forever,” the spokesperson added.