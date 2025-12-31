Jaishankar hands over condolence message to Tarique Rahman

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar handed over a message of condolence to BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban on Wednesday.

The condolence message was delivered as a mark of respect following the passing of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, according to a Facebook post of the BNP media cell.

S Jaishankar arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday to represent the government and people of India at the funeral of Khaleda Zia.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.