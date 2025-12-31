Lakhs of people farewell to beloved leader with tears

The namaz-e-janaza for the first female Prime Minister and Chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Khaleda Zia was held at the southern plaza of the Parliament building, where hundreds of thousands of people were present to bid final farewell to their beloved leader.

Baitul Mukarram National Mosque Khatib Mufti Mohammad Abdul Malek conducted the janaza under the bright winter sun at around 3:04PM on Wednesday.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, interim government advisers, BNP leaders, other political parties’ leaders and the chiefs of the three services joined the janaza.

Mourners from all walks of life offered prayers seeking forgiveness for the departed soul of Begum Zia as they burst into tears being emotional with the passage of their beloved leader.

The crowd spread to Jahangir Gate, Farmgate, Sobhanbagh areas. While visiting, a massive crowd was found at Manic Mia Avenue and surrounding areas amid cold.

After the janaza, the coffin is being taken to Zia Udyan to bury her with full state honours beside her husband Ziaur Rahman’s grave.