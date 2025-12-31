Postponed BPL matches to be held on Jan 4

The two matches of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 matches scheduled for Tuesday and subsequently cancelled have been rescheduled to January 4 in Sylhet, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

No BPL matches will be held today (Wednesday) in line with the general holiday declared by the Government of Bangladesh on the first of three days of national mourning for former Prime Minister Begum Khaleda Zia.

The matches scheduled for January 1 and 2 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will proceed as planned.