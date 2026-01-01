Sylhet Press Club gets new committee

Staff reporter : Voting was held at the club premises on Thursday, and the results were announced in the evening by Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Emad Ullah Shahidul Islam

Muqtabis-un-Noor, Editor of Daily Jalalabad, has been elected President of the Sylhet Press Club, while Mohammad Serajul Islam, Sylhet Divisional Correspondent of the Dhaka Tribune, has been elected General Secretary. Voting was held at the club premises on Thursday, and the results were announced in the evening by Chief Election Commissioner Advocate Emad Ullah Shahidul Islam.

Those elected to other posts include: Senior Vice-President M A Hannan, Executive Editor of Daily Sylhet Bani, Vice-President Md Foysal Alam, Executive Editor of Shubho Protidin, Treasurer Foysol Amin, Sylhet Bureau chief of the daily Inqilab, Joint General Secretary Khaled Ahmed, Sylhet Correspondent of Desh Television, Sports Secretary Sheikh Ashraful Alam Nasir, Senior Photojournalist of The Daily Star and Library and Publication Secretary Muhibur Rahman, Sylhet Correspondent of Daily Nawroj.

In addition, those elected as members include Amjad Hossain of Bangladesh Betar, Anas Habib Collins, Sub-Editor of Daily Sylheter Dak, and Abdul Awwal Shipar, Sylhet Correspondent of Mohona Television, among others.