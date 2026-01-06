Mustafiz registers for PSL 2026

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman has registered for 2026 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), following his unexpected removal from Indian Premier League (IPL).

Several PSL franchises are now reportedly eyeing the left-arm fast bowler ahead of the upcoming players’ draft.

Mustafizur was released by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after concerns arose among some Indian cricket fans regarding the participation of Bangladeshi players, amid rising geopolitical tensions between India and Bangladesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed KKR to release the experienced pacer and allowed the franchise to find a replacement.

This move has sparked discussions about its potential impact on future bilateral cricket relations between the two countries.

The prospect of Mustafizur joining PSL gained momentum when the league’s official social media accounts posted content featuring him, fuelling speculation about his involvement in the upcoming season.