Smuggled cigarettes worth Tk 2.7 lakh recovered in Moulvibazar

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB-46) seized a large quantity of smuggled Indian leaf cigarettes worth Tk 2.7 lakh from Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district early Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB officials conducted a drive in the Lalarchak area adjacent to the border and recovered a large unclaimed consignment, totalling 5400 packs of cigarettes worth Tk 2.7 lakh from the spot.

Sreemangal BGB-46 Battalion commander Lieutenant Colonel A S M Zakaria confirmed the recovery and assured that they will continue such operations to prevent illegal drugs and other smuggling activities.