ICC told Bangladesh to play in India or forfeit points, report claims

Bangladesh will be required to travel to India to take part in next month’s T20 World Cup after the International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected a request to move the team’s matches outside the host country, according to reports.

According to Cricket websites ESPNcricinfo and Cricbuzz reports, the ICC informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) during an online meeting on Tuesday that Bangladesh must play its fixtures in India or risk forfeiting points.

However, ESPNcricinfo said that the BCB had denied receiving any ultimatum from the ICC.

Cricbuzz reported that the ICC did not accept Bangladesh’s assessment of security concerns in India. While no final decision was taken at the meeting, the ICC is unlikely to change its position and a formal decision is expected to be communicated shortly, possibly by Saturday, according to the report.

Neither the ICC nor the cricket boards of India and Bangladesh have issued official statements on the matter.

The standoff follows the removal of Bangladeshi fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release the player amid protests in India linked to alleged attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. The franchise confirmed his release on Jan 3.

In response, the BCB cited security concerns and said it would not travel to India for the World Cup, formally asking the ICC to move Bangladesh’s matches to neutral venues. The Bangladesh government later announced a suspension of IPL broadcasts in the country.

The T20 World Cup is due to begin on Feb 7, with Bangladesh scheduled to face the West Indies in Kolkata on the opening day. Their group-stage matches against Italy and England are also set to be played in Kolkata, with a final group fixture against Nepal scheduled for Mumbai.