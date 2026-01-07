UK Community Leader Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Honoured with Expatriate Award

In recognition of his significant contribution to building the Bangladeshi community in Britain and his notable role in social service and journalism on the international stage, Mohammad Mizanur Rahman (Mizan) is being awarded the Expatriate Honour Award 2025.

The award will be presented on 27 December at Kazi Nazrul Auditorium in an event organised by the Sylhet District Administration. The Chief Guest at the ceremony will be Dr Asif Nazrul, Adviser to the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Mizanur Rahman Mizan was born in Mirabazar, Agpara, in Sylhet city. He began his education at Kishori Mohan Primary School, completed his SSC at Sylhet Government Pilot High School, his HSC at Madan Mohan College, and later graduated with a BA from Sylhet Government College. His ancestral home is in Kalijuri village, Bishwanath.

In 1989, Mizan moved to the United Kingdom and settled in Hyde, Tameside (Greater Manchester), where he established himself as a well-known businessman, community activist, journalist, and social worker.

Mizan is the Founder and Chairman of the UK-based charity Just Help Foundation (JHF), which he has led since 2007. JHF runs numerous projects and initiatives in both the UK and Bangladesh.

He is also the owner of the popular restaurant Adnan’s, based in Hyde, Greater Manchester. With over 20 years’ experience in the catering industry, the success of his business has enabled him to financially support and contribute to many charitable and community projects in both the UK and Bangladesh.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, through Adnan’s, Mizan provided free meals to NHS staff at Tameside Hospital, care homes, and vulnerable individuals. For the past two years, he has been distributing Christmas and Eid meals to disadvantaged and needy people. During the pandemic, using his media connections, he also helped Tameside Council raise awareness of NHS guidelines in the Bengali language.

Profits from his restaurant have allowed him to sponsor local organisations and initiatives and to regularly raise funds through charity dinners at Adnan’s in support of local, national, and international causes.

Just Help Foundation (UK Charity Number: 1118667) was established in 2007 with objectives including:

Education, training, and enterprise

Community safety and tackling anti-social behaviour

Women’s empowerment

Improving community health

Youth activities and sports development

The charity works with schools and local clubs to support young people in education and sport, helping them build better futures. Each year, Mizan organises A-Level and GCSE awards ceremonies to recognise high-achieving students from all backgrounds.

In 2016, he founded the Hyde Boys Cricket Club, where he serves as Founder President. The club’s aim is to develop young cricketers in the community and provide activities that help keep young people away from drugs and anti-social behaviour.

In the UK, JHF has delivered projects and training across seven towns of Tameside MBC, focusing on employment, anti-social behaviour, drug awareness, forced marriage prevention, confidence-building for isolated Bengali women, and educational support for children in maths, English, and science.

In Bangladesh, Just Help Foundation runs projects providing scholarships, uniforms, and stationery for underprivileged children. The charity has built tube wells, distributed mosquito nets and blankets, and implemented livelihood projects aimed at long-term support. It has also provided financial assistance to employment programmes of the Green Disabled Foundation, supported institutions such as Burhan Uddin Madrasa, Agpara Mosque, and Jolarfar Mosque.

Following the devastating Cyclone Sidr, Mizan visited affected areas under the guidance and support of the British High Commission, providing victims with financial aid, water, food, clothing, and housing support.

In 2012, Just Help Foundation launched its largest international project by purchasing land in Sylhet, Bangladesh, to build an eye hospital. The building was completed in 2016, when the first patients were treated. Initially, the hospital offered GP services two days a week and quarterly eye camps, treating over 400 people, with 70–80 patients receiving free cataract operations, while others received free eye drops or sunglasses. To date, the hospital has treated over 6,000 patients.

To manage and administer the eye hospital, JHF signed a 50-year joint venture with Pride Rotary Sylhet, Tameside Rotary Hyde, and Hooghly Rotary International (India). Mizan is a Trustee and the Founding Chairman of the new joint venture board.

In 2021, Mizan helped raise awareness in the North West for the Channel S campaign “Walk with Dabir Chacha”, which raised over £1 million for the NHS.

Mizan has worked as a journalist for over 23 years and currently serves as Manchester Bureau Chief of Channel S Television (Sky Channel 777), the UK’s largest Bengali-language community-based TV channel. When Bangla TV was launched in 1999 as the UK’s first Bengali satellite TV channel, Mizan volunteered countless hours covering community events and activities across the North West.

He has been actively involved with journalist organisations, including the North England Bangladeshi TV Journalists Association, where he is a former President and current Adviser, and is a member of the London Bangla Press Club, the national organisation for British Bangladeshi journalists.

Through his media work, Mizan has highlighted community stories, current issues affecting communities, and has helped project a positive image of British Bangladeshis. He has also supported young aspiring broadcasters, reporters, and community journalists by helping them develop new skills and progress in the media industry.

Mizan has held numerous community leadership roles, including:

Former President, Ashton Bangladesh Welfare Association

Former General Secretary, Hyde Bangladesh Welfare Association

Former Joint Vice-President, Ashton Jamia Mosque

Former Senior Vice-Chairman, Hyde Jamia Mosque & Islamic Centre

Honorary Adviser, Burnley Shahjalal Mosque & Islamic Centre

Director and North West Regional President, British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce International (BBCCI)

Founding Member, Tameside Rotary Club

Through his involvement with the British Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BBCCI), Mizan has actively worked to support fellow entrepreneurs—especially women—by promoting trade, investment opportunities, and collaboration between the UK and Bangladesh.