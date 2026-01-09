10 Popular Air Fryer Models within 10000 TK in 2026

Nowadays, air fryers have become one of the most essential kitchen appliances in Bangladesh, providing a healthier, faster, and more efficient way to cook daily meals. As lifestyles become busier, people are shifting toward smart, low-oil cooking solutions—making air fryers a top choice for all kinds of individuals. If you are looking for the best air fryer within 10,000 TK in Bangladesh, this guide will help you find the perfect model that fits your needs.

How to Buy an Air Fryer: A Short Buyer Guide

– Choose the right size: For large families you need 5–6L or more and 1–2 people can use smaller models.

– Pick the style that fits your kitchen: Basket air fryers are powerful but bulky while toaster-oven styles save space and offer more functions.

– Check cleaning ease: Smooth, non-stick baskets clean quickly, and try to avoid mesh baskets that trap crumbs.

– Temperature range: It is better to look for 80°C–200°C for cooking flexibility.

Power: 1200W–1500W ensures fast, even cooking.

Safety features: Auto shut-off, cool-touch handle, and overheat protection are must-haves.

– Warranty: It is important to choose models with at least a 1-year warranty.

10 Air Fryer Models in Bangladeshi Market within 10000 TK

Here are some popular air fryer models available in Bangladeshi markets.

National 1700W Air Fryer – 10 Liter

The National 10 Liter Air Fryer is a powerful and spacious cooking appliance designed for families who want healthier meals with less hassle. Featuring German-quality construction and Japan technology, it delivers fast, efficient, and even cooking while using 80% less oil.

Its large 10-liter capacity makes it ideal for grilling, roasting, baking, and frying bigger portions. The digital display, integrated timer, and auto shut-off ensure effortless and safe operation. Powered at 1700W with a stable 220–240V range, it offers reliable performance for everyday use. Backed by a 2-year service warranty, the National Air Fryer is an excellent value at just Tk 7,500.

Redswiss Air Fryer Glass Window (RSAF-0951) – 9.5 Liter

The Redswiss RSAF-0951 Air Fryer is a premium 9.5-liter European-quality model designed for large families and fast, oil-free cooking. Its 1800W high-power performance ensures quick heating, while the High-Speed Circulation Technology delivers crispy, delicious results without added oil.

The digital touch-screen display, glass viewing window, and non-stick removable basket make cooking simple and convenient. With a stainless-steel surface, dishwasher-safe parts, and an automatic safety shut-off, it is built for both durability and ease of use. Capable of holding up to 2500g of food, it is ideal for versatile cooking. The Redswiss RSAF-0951 is priced at around Tk 9,200 backed by a 2-year warranty.

NOVA Air Fryer NV 901-B (Digital Air Fryer) – 8.5 Liter

The NOVA NV 901-B Digital Air Fryer is an excellent option for families seeking healthier meals with maximum convenience. Powered by a strong 1600W motor, it features rapid air circulation technology that ensures faster and more even cooking.

The touchscreen LED display provides easy access to temperature settings ranging from 50–200°C, along with a 60-minute timer for precise control. Its transparent basket allows you to monitor food without interrupting the cooking process. Ideal for frying, baking, grilling, and roasting, this versatile air fryer delivers great value. Priced at around Tk 8,000, it comes with a 1-year service warranty.

Gazi Smiss 1800W Air Fryer (GA-AF-11) – 7 liter

The Gazi Smiss GA-AF-11 is a powerful 1800W, 7-liter air fryer designed for faster, healthier, and oil-free cooking. Built with a durable stainless-steel surface and an intuitive LED digital touch panel, it offers customizable temperature settings and a timer for precise control over every recipe.

The non-stick frying pot and tray ensure easy cleanup, while the microswitch function and automatic shut-off enhance safety during use. Ideal for medium-sized families, its 7L capacity handles generous portions effortlessly. Operating on 220V–240V, this efficient air fryer delivers great value at Tk 6300, and is backed by a one-year warranty for reliability.

National Air Fryer with Digital Touchscreen – 6 Liter

The National 6-Liter Digital Air Fryer is an affordable and efficient option for healthy cooking. With its 6L capacity, it is perfect for small to medium families. The digital touchscreen includes 8 preset cooking programs, making it easy to prepare fries, chicken, snacks, and more with consistent results.

Its sleek black design and round shape enhance both aesthetics and air circulation for faster cooking. The detachable nonstick, ceramic-coated basket is scratch-resistant and dishwasher-safe, ensuring easy maintenance. Designed for speed and convenience, this air fryer offers reliable performance at just Tk 5,000, backed by a 1-year official brand warranty.

Miyako AF-5012 Touchscreen Air Fryer with LCD Display- 6 Liter

The Miyako AF-5012 Touchscreen Air Fryer is a stylish and practical 6-liter model designed for effortless cooking. Its 45° tilt touch panel and LCD display make operation extremely user-friendly, while the smart memory function resumes cooking automatically after the basket is removed and reinserted.

Powered by 1250W with fast-heating technology, it ensures consistent cooking results every time. The durable non-stick coating, dishwasher-safe parts, and BPA-free materials enhance safety and easy cleaning. With features like overheating protection, auto power off/on, heating indicators, and a comfortable compact design, this air fryer offers excellent value at around Tk 6,500, with a 2-year warranty.

Vision Air Fryer 1300W with Energy Savings Technology (AF-002) – 5 Liter

The Vision AF-002 Air Fryer is a compact and energy-efficient 5-liter model designed for oil-free cooking. Powered by 1300W, it features a sturdy high-gloss plastic body, a durable non-stick double-layer inner pot, and a 1.2m copper power cord for safe usage. The price is only 5,000 Tk.

The dual rotary knobs allow easy temperature and timer adjustments, making it simple to prepare chicken, fries, cakes, steaks, and more. Its 4-dimensional heat dissipation ensures stable performance, while the auto power-off safety feature activates when the basket is removed. Ideal for small families, this efficient air fryer comes with a 1-year brand warranty and is perfect for smoke-free, fat-free cooking.

PHILIPS Air Fryer HD9200 – 4.1 Liter

The PHILIPS HD9200 Air Fryer is a premium 4.1-liter, 1400W model designed for efficient, healthy, and versatile cooking. Using Rapid Air Technology, it delivers crispy results while reducing fat by up to 90%, making it ideal for guilt-free frying, roasting, grilling, baking, and reheating.

Its adjustable 80–200°C temperature control, 60-minute timer, and cool-touch exterior ensure safe and precise operation. The compact design fits easily into any kitchen, while the dishwasher-safe removable parts make cleaning effortless. Built with Philips’ trusted durability, the HD9200 is perfect for small families and everyday use. Priced at Tk 8,200, it comes with a 1-year spare parts and service warranty.

Walton WAF-KB04L Air Fryer – 4 Liter

The Walton WAF-KB04L is a compact and efficient 4-liter air fryer designed for healthier everyday cooking at an affordable price of 7,500 TK. Featuring an adjustable temperature range of 40–200°C and a 60-minute mechanical timer, it provides precise control for frying, roasting, reheating, and baking.

Its detachable non-stick frying basket ensures easy cleaning and convenient food handling. With rapid air circulation technology, it cooks evenly while using minimal oil, delivering crispy fries, juicy chicken wings, and other family favorites. The sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a great fit for modern kitchens, offering reliable performance for versatile daily cooking.

Miyako Air Fryer Rapid Air Technology AF-300CG – 3 Liter

The Miyako AF-300CG is a compact yet powerful 3-liter air fryer designed for quick, healthy, and oil-free cooking. Powered by an impressive 2000W, it uses Quick Heat Circulation, Air Crisp Technology, and a 360° Advanced Hot Air System to deliver fast and even cooking results.

The sleek black unit includes an LED display, touch controls, and 6 preset menus for frying, baking, grilling, roasting, and reheating. Its pull-out non-stick basket is removable and dishwasher-safe, ensuring easy cleaning after every meal. Ideal for small families or bachelors, the AF-300CG offers excellent performance at an affordable Tk 5,000, making it a great countertop addition.

Final Words

Choosing the right air fryer within a 10000 TK budget range depends on your cooking style, household size, and preferred features. Those who cook large meals often will benefit from bigger-capacity options that handle bulk portions with ease. If you want a balance of performance, smart features, and convenience, mid-sized models offer the ideal mix for everyday family cooking.

For smaller kitchens, lighter eaters, or quick snack preparation, compact air fryers provide efficiency without taking up space. Whether you prioritize capacity, speed, ease of cleaning, or energy savings, there is a perfect match for every type of user. Focus on what you cook most and choose accordingly.