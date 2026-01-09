Doctors recommend belly laughs two to five times a week for health benefits

Melanin Bee arches her back like a stretching cat and lets out a series of forced, exaggerated laughs that soon turn into genuine giggles as she kicks her feet with delight. She is practicing “Laughasté,” a comedic yoga routine she created that traces its roots to laughter clubs first established in India in the 1990s.

“It’s about being comfortable with awkwardness,” said Bee, a Los Angeles comedian and speaker. “Once you do that, you find a silliness within that leads to involuntary laughter.”

Medical experts say laughter offers more than stress relief. Dr. Michael Miller, a cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, compared it to exercise. “Like we recommend physical activity at least three to five days a week, you should belly laugh at least two to five days weekly,” he said. Laughter promotes heart health, boosts immunity, and triggers endorphins, natural painkillers that also improve mood.

The modern study of laughter, or gelotology, began in the 1960s. Research has shown that even simulated laughter provides health benefits, including lowering stress hormones, blood sugar levels, and chronic pain, according to Jenny Rosendhal, a medical psychology researcher at Germany’s Jena University. Laughter yoga, which combines intentional laughter with deep breathing and gentle stretches, has proven especially effective for people experiencing depression or illness.

Laughing yoga founder Dr. Madan Kataria in Mumbai created structured exercises that encourage participants to laugh for no reason, using movements and sounds to engage the diaphragm. “It’s about activating your laughter muscles and removing mental inhibitions,” Kataria said. “The real, childlike laughter follows naturally.”