Gold, silver prices to drop from Friday

Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) has announced a reduction in gold and silver prices in the domestic market, effective from Friday.

According to a press release issued on Thursday night, the price of top-quality 22-carat gold will fall by Tk1,050 to Tk2,26,806 per bhori.

Under the revised rates, 21-carat gold will sell at Tk2,16,484 per bhori, while 18-carat gold will cost Tk1,85,574. The price of traditional gold has been fixed at Tk1,54,665 per bhori.

Silver prices have also been revised downward. One bhori of 22-carat silver will be priced at Tk5,540, while 21-carat silver will sell at Tk5,307. The prices of 18-carat and traditional silver have been set at Tk4,549 and Tk3,383 per bhori respectively.

BAJUS has adjusted gold prices three times so far this year; twice lowering the rates and once increasing them.

Earlier, on January 5, the price of 22-carat gold was raised by Tk2,216 to Tk2,24,940 per bhori.

Before that, on January 2, the price was reduced by Tk1,458 to Tk2,22,724 per bhori.