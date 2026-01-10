Cold-related illnesses surge, 1,400 children treated in Khulna hospitals

As severe cold spell is sweeping across Khulna and adjoining districts, hospitals across Khulna are reporting a sharp rise in cold-related illnesses and diarrhea, particularly among newborns and young children.

Over the last three days, around 1,400 children have received treatment at the Khulna Divisional Children’s Hospital, hospital sources said.

Most of the affected children are suffering from fever, cough and cold, cold diarrhoea, abdominal ailments and pneumonia.

Due to an acute shortage of beds, many families are taking their children to other government hospitals and private clinics in the city.

Health professionals note that children are falling ill more frequently than adults, as their developing immune systems struggle to adjust to sudden drops in temperature. Common symptoms include fever, cough, cold, breathing difficulties, and allergic reactions.

Hospital officials said that children from 10 districts of the Khulna division have been coming to the hospital during the ongoing cold wave.

In the last three days alone, 68 children were admitted with cold-related illnesses, while 127 others were admitted with various diseases.

During a visit to the hospital on Tuesday (today), Nurunnahar from Bagerhat said her three-year-old son Haider was admitted with pneumonia.

“Because of the cold, children often roam barefoot at home and do not keep blankets on them at night. My son suddenly developed fever and cough. Local treatment did not help, and after tests here, doctors confirmed pneumonia,” she said, adding that her child was admitted on Tuesday morning after some difficulty in securing a bed.

Sumi Begum, mother of Sifat from Abhaynagar upazila of Jashore, said her son was affected by cold and diarrhoea on Thursday night.

“He was first admitted to the upazila health complex, but when his condition did not improve, we brought him to Khulna Children’s Hospital on Saturday. Doctors admitted him and his condition is now improving,” she said.

Rafeza Begum, who brought her three-month-old baby from Terokhada upazila, said her child was suffering from fever and cough.

“We came to show him to doctors at the outpatient department. If his condition worsens, we will admit him,” she added.

At the hospital’s outpatient department, dozens of mothers were seen waiting with their children, most of whom were suffering from cold-related illnesses.

Hospital Administrative Officer Dalia Begum said around 1,400 children received outpatient services in the last three days, while 195 were admitted with cold-related and other diseases.

“The number of patients is increasing every day, but due to limited bed capacity, we cannot admit everyone,” she said.

Residential Medical Officer of the Hospital Dr Md Mazharul Islam said the hospital has 36 cabins and 270 general beds, all of which are currently occupied.

“Patients are coming from Jashore, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Narail, Pirojpur and Gopalganj. If beds are available, we admit patients; otherwise, they are advised to seek treatment at other government hospitals or clinics,” he added.